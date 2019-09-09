Factbox for Solheim Cup to be played at Gleneagles

(Reuters) - Factbox for the 16th biennial Solheim Cup match play event between Europe and United States:

FILE PHOTO: Apr 5, 2019; Rancho Mirage, CA, USA; Juli Inkster hits a shot on the second hole during the second round of the ANA Inspiration golf tournament at Mission Hills CC - Dinah Shore Tournament Course. Mandatory Credit: Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports

WHERE - Gleneagles (Centenary Course), Perthshire, Scotland

WHEN - Friday, Sept. 13 to Sunday, Sept. 15

FORMAT - Friday: Four matches of foursomes (alternate shot) and four matches of four ball (better ball)

Saturday: Same as Friday

Sunday: Twelve matches of singles

HISTORY – U.S. have won 10 of 15 stagings

CAPTAINS – Catriona Matthew (Europe); Juli Inkster (U.S.)

SOLEHIM CUP PLAYER RECORDS: (Wins, losses, halves)

EUROPE:

Carlota Ciganda (Spain) 5-4-2

Anne van Dam (Netherlands) Debut

Caroline Hedwall (Sweden) 8-4-1

Charley Hull (England) 7-3-1

Azahara Munoz (Spain) 4-6-1

Caroline Masson (Germany) 3-6-2

Anna Nordqvist (Sweden) 11-7-2

Celine Boutier (France) Debut

Jodi Ewart Shadoff (England) 3-4-0

Bronte Law (England) Debut

Suzann Pettersen (Norway) 16-11-6

Georgia Hall (England) 2-3-0

UNITED STATES:

Lexi Thompson 5-2-4

Nelly Korda Debut

Danielle Kang 3-1-0

Lizette Salas 4-4-2

Jessica Korda 1-2-1

Megan Khang Debut

Marina Alex Debut

Brittany Altomare Debut

Angel Yin 1-1-1

Annie Park Debut

Stacy Lewis 5-10-1

Morgan Pressel 10-7-2