Factbox for Solheim Cup to be played at Gleneagles

(Reuters) - Factbox for the 16th biennial Solheim Cup match play event between Europe and United States:
WHERE - Gleneagles (Centenary Course), Perthshire, Scotland
WHEN - Friday, Sept. 13 to Sunday, Sept. 15
FORMAT - Friday: Four matches of foursomes (alternate shot) and four matches of four ball (better ball)
Saturday: Same as Friday
Sunday: Twelve matches of singles
HISTORY – U.S. have won 10 of 15 stagings
CAPTAINS – Catriona Matthew (Europe); Juli Inkster (U.S.)
SOLEHIM CUP PLAYER RECORDS: (Wins, losses, halves)
Carlota Ciganda (Spain) 5-4-2
Anne van Dam (Netherlands) Debut
Caroline Hedwall (Sweden) 8-4-1
Charley Hull (England) 7-3-1
Azahara Munoz (Spain) 4-6-1
Caroline Masson (Germany) 3-6-2
Anna Nordqvist (Sweden) 11-7-2
Celine Boutier (France) Debut
Jodi Ewart Shadoff (England) 3-4-0
Bronte Law (England) Debut
Suzann Pettersen (Norway) 16-11-6
Georgia Hall (England) 2-3-0
Lexi Thompson 5-2-4
Nelly Korda Debut
Danielle Kang 3-1-0
Lizette Salas 4-4-2
Jessica Korda 1-2-1
Megan Khang Debut
Marina Alex Debut
Brittany Altomare Debut
Angel Yin 1-1-1
Annie Park Debut
Stacy Lewis 5-10-1
Morgan Pressel 10-7-2
Compiled by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina; Editing by Ian Chadband