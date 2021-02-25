Golf: Sorenstam says not returning to LPGA Tour full time

FILE PHOTO: Aug 15, 2017; West Des Moines, IA, USA; Team Europe captain Annika Sorenstam during a practice round for The Solheim Cup international golf tournament at Des Moines Golf and Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Thomas J. Russo-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Annika Sorenstam says she is looking forward to playing at this week’s LPGA Tour event in Florida after 13 years away but the 10-times major champion has no plans to make a permanent comeback.

The Swede, who retired in 2008 and is third on the all-time list with 72 LPGA titles, said she decided to play at the Feb. 25-28 Gainbridge LPGA event as part of her preparations for the U.S. Senior Women’s Open.

“I have no other plans (to play at other events),” said the 50-year-old.

“I’ve been away for 13 years. I don’t have the hunger that I did. I’m just excited to be playing and swinging the club. When you get older you have some other priorities in your life and mine is to be a mother and a wife and businesswoman.

“LPGA has a huge part in my life ... but that’s not why I’m here, to create more.

“When I do play later in the summer I want to feel like I can compete. To do that, you have to get back inside the ropes.”