FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Sports News
June 10, 2018 / 10:07 PM / Updated 25 minutes ago

Golf: Johnson regains world number one ranking with win in Tennessee

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Dustin Johnson reclaimed the world number one ranking he lost less than a month ago by winning the FedEx St. Jude Classic in Tennessee on Sunday.

Jun 10, 2018; Memphis, TN, USA; Dustin Johnson hits his tee shot on the 9th hole during the final round of the FedEx St. Jude Classic golf tournament at TPC Southwind. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

The 33-year-old had held top spot for 15 months before fellow American Justin Thomas took it over on May 13.

With Sunday’s victory, Johnson will be among the favorites to win the U.S. Open starting on Thursday at the Shinnecock Hills Golf Course in New York.

Slideshow (4 Images)

Johnson mixed three birdies, a bogey and an eagle to finish 19 under par for his 18th career PGA Tour victory and his second at the St. Jude Classic, which he also won in 2012.

The win also moved Johnson into second place in the PGA FedEx Cup rankings behind Thomas.

Reporting by Rory Carroll, editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.