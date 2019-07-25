Sports News
July 25, 2019 / 10:42 PM / Updated 7 minutes ago

Rampant Rahm takes first-round lead at WGC-St. Jude Invitational

1 Min Read

Jul 25, 2019; Memphis, TN, USA; Jon Rahm hits his tee shot on the seventh hole during the first round of the FedEx St. Jude Classic golf tournament at TPC Southwind. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Spaniard Jon Rahm enjoyed a dream day with the putter and charged into the lead with an eight-under-par 62 in the first round of the WGC-St. Jude Classic in Memphis on Thursday.

Rahm sank a bunch of medium-length putts in the 15-to-20-foot range, notching eight birdies at TPC Southwind, where he got up-and-down from 60 yards at his final hole to keep his card bogey-free.

He enjoyed a three-shot lead over a large group including Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama and American Bubba Watson.

An elite 63-man field is contesting the World Golf Championships event, which has replaced the old regular full-field PGA Tour event held on the same course until last year.

Tiger Woods and British Open champion Shane Lowry are among a handful of eligible players skipping the tournament.

Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina; Editing by Toby Davis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below