Golf: Kim leads Conners by one shot at Texas Open

Apr 6, 2019; San Antonio, TX, USA; Kim Si-woo watches his drive on the second hole during the third round of the Valero Texas Open golf tournament at TPC San Antonio - AT&T Oaks Course. Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - South Korean Kim Si-woo birdied the final hole for a one-stroke lead over Canadian Corey Conners after the third round of the Texas Open on Saturday.

A well-judged shot from a greenside bunker left Kim with a four-foot putt at the par-five 18th at TPC San Antonio, which he sank for a three-under-par 69 in conditions that started rainy before clearing up by the back nine.

Kim posted a 15-under 201 total to continue his quest for a wire-to-wire victory.

Conners shot 66 to jump into second place on 14-under while

American Charley Hoffman carded 64, the best round of the day, to vault within two shots of the lead.

Kim almost aced the 16th hole for the second day in a row.

His seven-iron from 190 yards landed a couple of yards in front of the cup and nearly went in on the second bounce before settling four feet away. He missed the birdie putt.