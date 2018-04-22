FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Landry wins Texas Open by two shots for PGA Tour breakthrough
April 22, 2018 / 10:55 PM / Updated 22 minutes ago

Landry wins Texas Open by two shots for PGA Tour breakthrough

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Andrew Landry built a big lead and held on for his first PGA Tour victory, a two-stroke triumph at the Texas Open in San Antonio on Sunday.

Apr 22, 2018; San Antonio, TX, USA; Andrew Landry celebrates after putting in to win on the eighteenth hole during the final round of the Valero Texas Open golf tournament at TPC San Antonio - AT&T Oaks Course. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

Texas-born Landry, who lives in nearby Austin, birdied the first three holes after starting the day tied for the lead with fellow American Zach Johnson.

In his 32nd start on tour, Landry parred the final seven holes to finish at 17-under 271 at TPC San Antonio while Trey Mullinax and Sean O‘Hair tied for second on 15 under.

Mullinax’s hopes diminished when he chunked a pitch shot at the 17th hole, failing to clear a bunker between his ball and the hole.

The resulting bogey gave Landry the gift of a two-shot lead heading to the par-five 18th.

Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina, editing by Ed Osmond

