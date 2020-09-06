Dustin Johnson extends lead midway through third round in Atlanta

Sep 6, 2020; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Dustin Johnson hits his tee shot on the 10th hole during the third round of the Tour Championship golf tournament at East Lake Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Adam Hagy-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Dustin Johnson had three front nine birdies to move to 15-under par, four shots clear of Justin Thomas midway through his third round of the season-ending Tour Championship in Atlanta on Sunday.

The hard-hitting American, who started the day with a one stroke lead, hit a 155-yard approach shot on the par-four third that landed five feet from the hole and was able to convert the putt for his first birdie.

He followed that with birdies on the par-four seventh and par-three ninth while avoiding any bogeys on the front nine.

He is being chased by former FedExCup champion Thomas, who mixed an eagle, two birdies and two bogeys in his first nine holes to sit at 12-under par at the turn.

The winner from this week’s elite 30-player field will be crowned FedExCup champion and take home $15 million.