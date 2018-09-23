Rose wins FedExCup with birdie at final hole at Tour Championship

(Reuters) - Justin Rose lost the battle but won the war, clinching the FedExCup and the $10 million prize that accompanies it with a birdie at the final hole at the Tour Championship in Atlanta on Sunday.

Tiger Woods won the Tour Championship to end a five-year victory drought and would have claimed the PGA Tour’s season-long points race as well if Rose had not birdied the par-five 18th at East Lake.

Rose started the final round in equal second place three shots behind Woods but could only manage a three-over-par 73 to finish equal fourth for the tournament.

“It was a bit of a slow death out there for me today. It was a totally different vibe,” said Rose, who two weeks ago ascended to the world number one ranking at age of 38.

“It was the weirdest day. Obviously plan A was to try to win the tournament and plan B was to do enough to win the FedExCup.

“I knew what the scenarios were. It was such a grind. Mid-round I felt I was frittering it away. Not until I felt I had given it away did I calm down and regroup.

“I clicked into a decent gear and got the job done. It wasn’t pretty but it was enough.”

The Englishman also extended his congratulations to 42-year-old Woods.

“The world of golf is really proud of you now and super excited about your game,” Rose said.

“It’s nice for us old guys to get a little moment in the sun.”