FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Sports News
September 23, 2018 / 11:14 PM / Updated 21 minutes ago

Rose wins FedExCup with birdie at final hole at Tour Championship

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Justin Rose lost the battle but won the war, clinching the FedExCup and the $10 million prize that accompanies it with a birdie at the final hole at the Tour Championship in Atlanta on Sunday.

Sep 23, 2018; Atlanta, GA, USA; Justin Rose holds the FedEx Cup after the Tour Championship golf tournament at East Lake Golf Club. John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Tiger Woods won the Tour Championship to end a five-year victory drought and would have claimed the PGA Tour’s season-long points race as well if Rose had not birdied the par-five 18th at East Lake.

Related Coverage

Rose started the final round in equal second place three shots behind Woods but could only manage a three-over-par 73 to finish equal fourth for the tournament.

Sep 23, 2018; Atlanta, GA, USA; Justin Rose holds the FedEx Cup as he talks to Tiger Woods who won the Tour Championship golf tournament at East Lake Golf Club. John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

“It was a bit of a slow death out there for me today. It was a totally different vibe,” said Rose, who two weeks ago ascended to the world number one ranking at age of 38.

“It was the weirdest day. Obviously plan A was to try to win the tournament and plan B was to do enough to win the FedExCup.

Slideshow (2 Images)

“I knew what the scenarios were. It was such a grind. Mid-round I felt I was frittering it away. Not until I felt I had given it away did I calm down and regroup.

“I clicked into a decent gear and got the job done. It wasn’t pretty but it was enough.”

The Englishman also extended his congratulations to 42-year-old Woods.

“The world of golf is really proud of you now and super excited about your game,” Rose said.

“It’s nice for us old guys to get a little moment in the sun.”

Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina, editing by Nick Mulvenney

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.