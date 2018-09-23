Woods builds five-shot lead midway through Tour Championship final round

(Reuters) - Tiger Woods built a five-shot lead halfway through the final round at the Tour Championship in Atlanta on Sunday, moving closer to ending his five-year victory drought.

Sep 23, 2018; Atlanta, GA, USA; Tiger Woods hits out of the bunker on the fourth hole during the final round of the Tour Championship golf tournament at East Lake Golf Club. Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

After starting the day with a three-shot advantage over Justin Rose and Rory McIlroy, Woods produced a steady front nine, recording one birdie and eight pars at East Lake.

Sep 23, 2018; Atlanta, GA, USA; Tiger Woods on the second green during the final round of the Tour Championship golf tournament at East Lake Golf Club. Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

He made the turn at 13 under par, while Englishman Rose was eight under after a three-putt bogey at the ninth hole.

Despite the blemish, world number one Rose was seemingly the only threat to Woods, as McIlroy plunged eight shots behind after an error-strewn performance with his driver.

A win for Woods would be his 80th on the PGA Tour, two short of the all-time record held by Sam Snead.