Golf-Woods, Fowler lead Tour Championship after opening 65s

(Reuters) - Tiger Woods sank a long eagle putt at the final hole to tie Rickie Fowler for the first-round lead at the season-ending Tour Championship on Thursday.

Woods gave a little fist pump after rolling in a 27-footer at the par-five 18th at East Lake in Atlanta.

He and Fowler, at five-under-par 65, led by one stroke from fellow American Gary Woodland and English world number one Justin Rose.

FedExCup points leader Bryson DeChambeau battled to a 71 to lie equal 21st in the 30-man field.

The winner of the FedExCup receives $10 million, while the Tour Championship offers a $9 million purse.