September 20, 2018 / 10:42 PM / Updated 38 minutes ago

Golf-Woods, Fowler lead Tour Championship after opening 65s

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Tiger Woods sank a long eagle putt at the final hole to tie Rickie Fowler for the first-round lead at the season-ending Tour Championship on Thursday.

Sep 20, 2018; Atlanta, GA, USA; Tiger Woods lines up his putt on the 16th hole during the first round of the Tour Championship golf tournament at East Lake Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

Woods gave a little fist pump after rolling in a 27-footer at the par-five 18th at East Lake in Atlanta.

Sep 20, 2018; Atlanta, GA, USA; Tiger Woods tees off of the on the second hole during the first round of the Tour Championship golf tournament at East Lake Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

He and Fowler, at five-under-par 65, led by one stroke from fellow American Gary Woodland and English world number one Justin Rose.

FedExCup points leader Bryson DeChambeau battled to a 71 to lie equal 21st in the 30-man field.

The winner of the FedExCup receives $10 million, while the Tour Championship offers a $9 million purse.

Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina, editing by Ed Osmond

