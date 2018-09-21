FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Sports News
September 21, 2018 / 10:45 PM / Updated 9 minutes ago

Golf- Woods, Rose tied for halfway lead at Tour Championship

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Tiger Woods and world number one Justin Rose shared the halfway lead after a pulsating second round at the Tour Championship in Atlanta on Friday.

Sep 21, 2018; Atlanta, GA, USA; Tiger Woods reacts on the seventh hole during the second round of the Tour Championship golf tournament at East Lake Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

American Woods carded two-under-par 68, while Englishman Rose shot 67 at East Lake.

At seven-under 133, they led Northern Irishman Rory McIlroy (68) by two strokes in the final event of the season on the PGA Tour.

Woods, a 14-times major champion, has not won this year in an otherwise impressive comeback following spinal fusion surgery in 2017.

Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina, editing by Pritha Sarkar

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.