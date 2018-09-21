Golf- Woods, Rose tied for halfway lead at Tour Championship

(Reuters) - Tiger Woods and world number one Justin Rose shared the halfway lead after a pulsating second round at the Tour Championship in Atlanta on Friday.

Sep 21, 2018; Atlanta, GA, USA; Tiger Woods reacts on the seventh hole during the second round of the Tour Championship golf tournament at East Lake Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

American Woods carded two-under-par 68, while Englishman Rose shot 67 at East Lake.

At seven-under 133, they led Northern Irishman Rory McIlroy (68) by two strokes in the final event of the season on the PGA Tour.

Woods, a 14-times major champion, has not won this year in an otherwise impressive comeback following spinal fusion surgery in 2017.