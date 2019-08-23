Sports News
Koepka one ahead of Thomas, McIlroy after 36 holes in Atlanta

Aug 23, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; Brooks Koepka lines up a putt on the 15th hole during the second round of the Tour Championship golf tournament at East Lake Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Brooks Koepka missed an eight-foot eagle putt at the final hole but did enough for a one-stroke halfway lead over Justin Thomas and Rory McIlroy at the Tour Championship in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday.

The tap-in birdie to end the second round lifted Koepka to a second successive three-under 67 as East Lake, particularly its gnarly rough, bared its teeth.

Koepka posted a 13-under total after starting the week as the third seed at seven-under in the staggered scoring system.

Fellow American Thomas, the top seed who began the tournament at 10 under, shot 68, while Northern Irishman McIlroy had a 67.

Xander Schauffele had a 69 to trail by two strokes as the frontrunners separated themselves from the pack.

Sunday’s winner of the season-ending event will receive the biggest prize in the sport, $15 million.

Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina; Editing by Ian Ransom

