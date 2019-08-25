Sports News
August 25, 2019 / 9:59 PM / Updated 3 minutes ago

McIlroy wins Tour Championship and FedEx Cup, gets $15 million

1 Min Read

Aug 25, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; Rory McIlroy lines up his putt on the eighth green during the final round of the Tour Championship golf tournament at East Lake Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Adam Hagy-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Rory McIlroy won the Tour Championship and the FedEx Cup in Atlanta on Sunday, collecting the biggest first prize in the sport, $15 million.

Northern Irishman McIlroy emphatically outduelled Americans Brooks Koepka and Xander Schauffele with a four-under-par 66 in the final round at East Lake.

He finished at 18 under par, four shots ahead of Schauffele to claim the season-long FedEx Cup points competition for the second time on the PGA Tour, after his 2016 win.

Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina; Editing by Ian Chadband

