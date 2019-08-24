Six spectators hurt after lightning strike at Tour Championship

(Reuters) - Six spectators were injured when lightning struck a tree during the Tour Championship at East Lake in Atlanta on Saturday, a Tour official said on American broadcaster NBC.

The network said the spectators were hit by falling debris as the result of a lightning strike about 28 minutes after play had been halted during the third round.

The PGA Tour has suspended the third round for the remainder of the day.

“We had simultaneous lightning strikes, one at the maintenance area and one right near the 16th tee and driving range,” said tour rules official Mark Russell.

“From my understanding it hit a tree and knocked debris off that tree, and that’s what injured six people who were in the gallery.

“The EMS (emergency medical services) people were right on the spot. As we understand now there are no life-threatening injuries.”