June 24, 2018 / 10:11 PM / in 19 minutes

Golf: Watson shoots 63, passes faltering Casey to win Travelers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Bubba Watson stormed back from six strokes behind in the final round to overhaul Englishman Paul Casey and win the Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut on Sunday.

FILE PHOTO: Jun 22, 2018; Cromwell, CT, USA; Bubba Watson putts on the 17th green during the second round of the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Watson carded a seven-under-par 63, highlighting his performance with a three-foot birdie at the final hole at TPC River Highlands after almost sinking his approach.

The American finished at 17-under 263 for his third victory in the event, and also became the first three-times winner on the PGA Tour this year.

Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina; editing by Ken Ferris

