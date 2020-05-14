Champions Tour combines 2020, '21 seasons

The PGA Tour Champions will combine its 2020 and 2021 seasons and crown its next Charles Schwab Cup champion in November of next year, the tour announced on Thursday.

“While we won’t have a Charles Schwab Cup champion in 2020, we feel that the combined schedule for 2020-21 is the best solution for everyone associated with PGA TOUR Champions,” Champions Tour president Miller Brady said in a statement.

Five events in the 2020 season were completed before play was suspended in March due to the coronavirus pandemic, and eight events have been canceled. The rest of the 2020 schedule will have 13 events, starting July 31 with the Ally Challenge in Grand Blanc, Mich. The 2021 events have yet to be announced.

Several events have been postponed, and the fate of The Senior Open remains undecided. Whether or not fans are permitted in attendance will be decided on a case-by-case basis.

There will be a few other tweaks in 2020, including the tournament field size increasing from 78 to 81 players. All three Charles Schwab Cup Playoff events in 2020 will have 81-player fields, and the Cup Championship will be only 54 holes instead of 72.

Scott McCarron is the reigning Cup winner.

