American Catlin removed from event due to COVID-19 breach

American golfer John Catlin was disqualified from the English Championship this week after he and his caddie violated the COVID-19 protocols of the European Tour by eating in a restaurant.

Under tour rules, players and caddies cannot venture outside of the golf course and their assigned hotel. Catlin and his caddie ate dinner on Tuesday near the course in Ware, Hertfordshire.

“I apologize to my fellow players and everyone involved with the tournament this week for this error of judgment,” Catlin said in a released statement. “I understand the European Tour’s decision and accept the sanction.”

Wilco Nienaber of South Africa will replace Catlin in the tournament, which runs Thursday through Sunday.

Catlin, 29, played college golf at New Mexico. He made six appearances on the PGA Tour in 2019 with one top-25 finish. He primarily plays on the European and Asian tours and is ranked No. 242 in the world.