Warriors' Curry falls apart on second day of Web.com Tour, finishes last

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry couldn’t carry his golfing momentum over to a second day at the Web.com Tour’s Ellie Mae Classic, slipping to a 16-over-par 86 and finishing last at 17-over 157 on Friday at TPC Stonebrae in Hayward, Calif.

FILE PHOTO: Jun 16, 2016; Cleveland, OH, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) speaks to the media after game six of the NBA Finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Quicken Loans Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports / Reuters Picture Supplied by Action Images

The second-to-last finishers ended at 7 over.

“As always, it’s an amazing opportunity,” Curry said after his round, “to be out here to test my game under the ultimate pressure, stressful situations. Today was interesting all the way around. I knew sort of what I had to shoot [to make the cut]. I played the first holes OK and then the wheels fell off on the third hole.

“I couldn’t hit a driver to save my life today, so that’s how golf goes. One day you have it, or at least in the amateur world, one day you have it and one day you completely lose it and you have no idea what you’re doing over the top of the ball.”

FILE PHOTO: Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors drives the ball up court during the first quarter of his NBA pre-season game against the Denver Nuggets at Oracle Arena in Oakland, California, U.S., September 30, 2017. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Curry, who made his Web.com Tour debut at this tournament a year ago, shooting 74 in each of his first two rounds and missing the cut at 8 over, missed the cut this year by 21 shots. He opened the tourney with a 71 on Thursday.

Curry, who maintained his amateur status, finished the front nine with two bogeys and one each of a double bogey (par-4 8th), triple bogey (par-4 7th) and quadruple bogey (par-5 3rd). Curry had birdied all three of those holes in his first round.

He fared better on the back nine, getting two birdies among two bogeys, a double bogey (par-3 16th) and a triple bogey (par-4 11th).

“For me particularly, I’m really proud of the first three rounds that I’ve had in this tournament and I will have a short memory on this if I come back next year,” Curry said. “But it’s all about continuing to raise awareness for the guys out here on the Web.com Tour, the game of golf in general and take advantage of that opportunity.”

—Field Level Media