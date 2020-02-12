Gainey gets probation in solicitation case

FILE PHOTO: Jul 15, 2018; Silvis, IL, USA; PGA golfer Tommy Gainey tees off on the 15th hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic golf tournament at TPC Deere Run. Mandatory Credit: Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports

Former PGA Tour winner Tommy Gainey was sentenced to 11 months probation in connection with a misdemeanor charge of solicitation of a prostitute, GolfDigest.com reported.

The 44-year-old, who now plays on the Korn Ferry Tour, was arrested in December in Polk County, Fla. He was one of 124 people taken into custody in connection with an undercover police operation called “Operation Santa’s Naughty List.”

In the plea deal, Gainey also was ordered to perform up to 100 hours of community service and take a human trafficking class. He also must pay fines and court costs of about $6,200.

Gainey’s only PGA Tour victory came in 2012 at the McGladrey Classic, now called the RSM Classic, in Georgia. Entering the final round trailing Jim Furyk and Davis Love III by seven strokes, he shot a career-low 60 for the win. He has career tour earnings of $5.6 million.

He won the Korn Ferry Tour’s season opener, the Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals Emerald Bay, last month. After four events this season, he is in fourth place in the tour’s points standings. At the end of the season, the top 25 will qualify for the PGA Tour in the 2020-21 season.

—Field Level Media