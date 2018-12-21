Report: McIlroy backs off limited Euro Tour schedule

FILE PHOTO: Golf - 2018 Ryder Cup at Le Golf National - Guyancourt, France - September 30, 2018 - Team Europe's Rory McIlroy celebrates during the Singles REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Rory McIlroy plans to commit to two more events in 2019 in order to retain his European Tour membership, according to a report by The Mirror.

McIlroy, 29, created a firestorm last month when the Northern Irishman indicated he may not play in enough events to retain his European Tour membership as he focuses his efforts on the PGA Tour and the four majors. That led to a meeting with European Tour executive Keith Pelley, who flew to Belfast last week to meet with the four-time major champion.

McIlroy had previously committed to the Scottish Open the week before The Open and the European Masters. He was not planning to compete in any additional European Tour events until at least July, but could now play in Dubai in January and add the Irish Open or BMW PGA Championship to his schedule.

The European Tour requires players to enter a minimum of four events outside of the majors and World Golf Championship events in order to maintain their cards. A new European Tour rule also requires Ryder Cup captains to have never forfeited their membership on the tour.

“Everyone has to look out for themselves and next year I’m looking out for me,” McIlroy told reporters last month. “At the same time, I don’t have to make a decision on it. I didn’t say that it was a definite. It’s up in the air. I don’t have to make a decision till May. We’ll see how it goes.”

McIlroy, who has not won a major since 2014, said he wants to play against the strongest fields in the world week in and week out.

“Again, look, everyone has to do what’s best for them, and for me next year, I’m trying to do what’s best for me to help get back to the best player in the world and try to win majors again,” he said last month. “I’d cause all the stirs in the world if I go back to winning majors.”

—Field Level Media