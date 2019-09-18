Report: Olesen stays suspended by European Tour amid court case

Ryder Cup winner Denmark's Thorbjorn Olesen leaves the Isleworth Crown Court in Isleworth, Britain September 18, 2019. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Danish golfer Thorbjorn Olesen will remain suspended from the European Tour after a brief appearance in court Wednesday on charges of sexual assault, assault by beating and being drunk on an aircraft.

No pleas were entered in court in London, according to the Associated Press, which received a statement from the European Tour about Olesen’s continued suspension.

His status could change after a scheduled plea hearing on Dec. 13. He has indicated he will plead not guilty.

A provisional trial date has been set for May 11, the AP reported.

Olesen was arrested July 29 at Heathrow Airport in London following his alleged actions on a British Airways flight from Memphis, where he played in the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational.

Olesen, 29, is ranked No. 69 in the world. He has five European Tour victories and was a member of Europe’s victorious 2018 Ryder Cup team.

—Field Level Media