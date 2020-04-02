Senior PGA Championship canceled, will return in '21

The Senior PGA Championship will not be played this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, the PGA of America announced Thursday.

It was scheduled to be played May 21-24 at Harbor Shores Resort in Benton Harbor, Mich.

The event was to be the second of five majors on the Champions Tour this season. The first, the Regions Tradition, was scheduled for May 7-10 in Birmingham, Ala. It has been moved to the end of September.

“While we are incredibly disappointed, we all understand that protecting public health is the highest priority,” PGA of America CEO Seth Waugh said.

The next Senior PGA Championship will be played May 27-30, 2021 at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Okla.

The 2022 event will be at Harbor Shores.

The Champions Tour is scheduled to resume June 5-7 at the American Family Insurance Championship in Madison, Wis. The schedule is subject to change amid the pandemic.

