Golf: Villegas playing with heavy heart after daughter diagnosed with tumours

FILE PHOTO: Feb 18, 2016; Pacific Palisades, CA, USA; Camilo Villegas speaks to media following the first round of the Northern Trust Open golf tournament at Riviera Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports / Reuters Picture Supplied by Action Images

(Reuters) - Four-time PGA Tour winner Camilo Villegas has said his 20-month-old daughter has tumours in her brain and spine and is in her second round of chemotherapy.

Villegas’ daughter Mia underwent surgery after being diagnosed in early March and is being treated at the Nicklaus Children’s Hospital in Miami.

Villegas said he hopes to have more information on her prognosis in the coming months after her next round of treatment.

“Hopefully, it’s just a bump in the road for her, and for us, and we’ll be celebrating that day that she’s clean,” the former world number seven said.

Villegas has battled a shoulder injury the last couple of years and hasn’t been a consistent feature on the tour since his daughter’s diagnosis.

The Colombian said his family encouraged him to play at the Korn Ferry Challenge at TPC Sawgrass this week and he is drawing inspiration from his daughter’s fight.

“I don’t know what to expect. I don’t really know what I want now. I just want to be there for Mia and support her,” the 38-year-old said.

“Whenever I feel emotionally ready, I’ll come back and play. This week is just a drive up, be with my brother, get my mind away, see people, enjoy the game I love, and go back to Mia next week.”