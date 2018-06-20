Golf-Two-time major champion Hubert Green dies

(Reuters) - Two-time major winner Hubert Green, who shook off a death threat en route to a U.S. Open triumph, died from complications after a lengthy battle with throat cancer. He was 71.

Golf - British Seniors Open - Royal County Down - 26-30/7/00 Mandatory Credit : Action Images / Stuart Franklin Hubert Green tees off on the 9th

Green was a dominant force during the 1970s and 1980s when he won 19 times on the PGA Tour, including at the 1977 U.S. Open and 1985 PGA Championship, and was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 2007.

His one-shot U.S. Open triumph at Southern Hills in Tulsa, Oklahoma, came despite being informed by tournament officials after 14 holes that a death threat was made against him saying he would be shot when he reached the 15th green.

“He was perhaps best known for his win at the 1977 U.S. Open, where he received a death threat during the round, but continued on and ultimately captured the title,” Hall of Fame President Jack Peter said on the shrine’s website on Wednesday.

“A native of Alabama, Hubert had been battling cancer for more than a decade, and passed away last night in the company of his family.”

Green, who is survived by his wife and three sons, also represented the United States on three Ryder Cup teams and was undefeated in singles play.