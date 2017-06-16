FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Sports News
June 16, 2017 / 9:15 PM / in 2 months

Spectator dies at U.S. Open in Wisconsin

1 Min Read

ERIN, Wisconsin (Reuters) - A 94-year-old man who was attending the U.S. Open in Wisconsin died on Friday, the United States Golf Association (USGA) said in statement.

The cause of death was not immediately known.

"The USGA was saddened to learn that a spectator at Erin Hills passed away a short time ago," it said in the statement. "Out of respect for the family, we are unable to provide additional information at this time.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with those surrounding this individual during this difficult time."

Reporting by Steve Keating

