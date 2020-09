Golf: Koepka withdraws from U.S. Open due to knee injury

FILE PHOTO: Aug 13, 2020; Greensboro, North Carolina, USA; Brooks Koepka tees off on the second hole during the first round of the Wyndham Championship golf tournament at Sedgefield Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports/File Photo

(Reuters) - Brooks Koepka will miss next week’s U.S. Open due to his ongoing knee injury, the two time champion said on Wednesday.

Koepka, who won the tournament in 2017 and 2018, has been plagued by a knee problem all season and skipped this year’s FedExCup playoffs.

“Unfortunately, I have decided to withdraw from next week’s U.S. Open,” he wrote on Twitter.

“I’m looking forward to getting healthy and competing at 100% again very soon.”

The 30-year-old American, who has won four majors, could still have a chance to add to his tally this year at the Masters, which are taking place in November after being postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.