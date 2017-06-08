FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Injured Moore out of U.S. Open golf, replaced by Putnam
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
Reuters Focus
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
June 8, 2017 / 6:26 PM / 2 months ago

Injured Moore out of U.S. Open golf, replaced by Putnam

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jun 2, 2017; Dublin, OH, USA; Ryan Moore drives the ball down the ninth fairway during the second round of The Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide golf tournament at Muirfield Village Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Joe Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - American Ryder Cup player Ryan Moore has withdrawn from next week’s U.S. Open in Wisconsin due to an undisclosed injury, the U.S. Golf Association announced on Thursday.

World number 42 Moore has been replaced in the field by fellow Tacoma, Washington native Michael Putnam, who was the first alternate from the Columbus, Ohio sectional qualifier.

Moore, 34, a former U.S. amateur champion, has played in 10 U.S. Opens.

He was also a member of last year’s victorious U.S. Ryder Cup team that beat Europe in the biennial event in Minnesota.

Putnam’s addition to the field comes two days after he endured the disappointment of being the odd man out in a four-way playoff in Columbus for three Open berths.

The U.S. Open starts next Thursday at Erin Hills in Wisconsin.

Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina; Editing by Larry Fine

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.