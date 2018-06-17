FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 17, 2018 / 10:42 PM / in an hour

Koepka first repeat U.S. Open champion since 1989

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. (Reuters) - American Brooks Koepka became the first U.S. Open champion in 29 years to successfully defend his title when he clinched a one-stroke victory on Sunday.

Jun 17, 2018; Southampton, NY, USA; Brooks Koepka putts the fifth green during the final round of the U.S. Open golf tournament at Shinnecock Hills GC - Shinnecock Hills Golf C. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports

Koepka staved off a brilliant charge by Englishman Fleetwood, who matched the lowest score in tournament history, a seven-under-par 63 at Shinnecock Hills.

Koepka shot a closing 68 to finish at one-over 281 and become the first to win back-to-back since Curtis Strange in 1988 and 1989.

Reporting by Andrew Both; Editing by Ken Ferris

