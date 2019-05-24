Golf: Recovering Wie withdraws from next week's U.S. Women's Open

FILE PHOTO: Apr 4, 2019; Rancho Mirage, CA, USA; Michelle Wie tees off on the 13th hole during the first round of the ANA Inspiration golf tournament at Mission Hills CC - Dinah Shore Tournament Course. Mandatory Credit: Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Former U.S. Women’s Open champion Michelle Wie has pulled out of next week’s major tournament because of continuing wrist problems, she said on Friday.

“While I’m making progress with my recovery, I have decided to withdraw from the U.S. Women’s Open,” Wie announced in a statement.

The 2014 champion underwent surgery on her right hand in 2018 but problems returned this year.

“It was a difficult decision to make because the U.S. Open was one that I was looking forward to playing in all year, but my recovery and health is the priority,” the 29-year-old said.

Currently ranked 46th in the world, Wie tied for 23rd in the Honda LPGA Thailand, withdrew in the middle of the first round of the HSBC Women’s World championship and missed the cut in the ANA Inspiration, shooting 74-77.

She has no timeline for returning, but hopes to do so this season.

The U.S. Women’s Open begins on May 30 at the Country Club of Charleston, South Carolina.

Thailand’s Ariya Jutanugarn is the defending champion.