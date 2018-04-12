Woods files entry to play U.S. Open in June

(Reuters) - Tiger Woods, fresh off competing in his first major championship since 2015, has filed an entry to compete in June’s U.S. Open, the United States Golf Association said on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: Tiger Woods of the U.S. hits off the second tee during final round play of the 2018 Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, U.S. April 8, 2018. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Woods, who has played six tournaments in his comeback this year from spinal fusion surgery last April, has won the year’s second major three times, his last coming in 2008 when he captured the most recent of his 14 major championships.

This year’s U.S. Open will be held from June 14-17 at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in Southampton, New York.

Former world number one Woods, who won the U.S. Open in 2000, 2002 and 2008 and was a runner-up twice, has not played in the championship since 2015 at Chambers Bay, in University Place, Washington.

He has played the past two U.S. Opens held at Shinnecock. In 1995, as an amateur, he withdrew during the second round with a wrist injury. In 2004 he shot 10 over par and tied for 17th.

Woods, 42, competed at last week’s U.S. Masters, where a three-under-par 69 on Sunday marked his lowest round of the week and earned him a share of 32nd place.

The result was enough to lift him to 88th in the world rankings this week, marking the first time in three years that he appeared inside the top 100.