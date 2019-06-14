Rose rides hot putter to U.S. Open lead

Jun 13, 2019; Pebble Beach, CA, USA; Justin Rose hits from the sand at the fifth green during the first round of the 2019 U.S. Open golf tournament at Pebble Beach Golf Links. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

PEBBLE BEACH, California (Reuters) - Justin Rose rode a red-hot putter to an opening round of six-under-par 65 and a one-shot lead at the U.S Open on Thursday while Tiger Woods and two-time defending champion Brooks Koepka turned in scrappy efforts to stay in contention.

With near perfect conditions on the Monterey peninsula, little wind and soft greens, the Pebble Beach Golf Links was left to the mercy of the world’s best.

Rose, the 2013 champion, birdied his final three holes to equal the U.S. Open low round at the scenic layout set by Tiger Woods in 2000.

And the Briton, who had 14 one-putts and needed only 22 for his round, was far from the only test Woods’s mark.

In the five previous U.S. Opens staged at Pebble Beach only six times had a golfer come within one of the record, but on Thursday that number was nearly matched in a single round with Rickie Fowler, Xander Schauffele, Aaron Wise and South African Louis Oosthuizen all carding 66s.

Sitting two back at four-under 67 are Americans Scott Piercy and Nate Lashley, with eight more a shot further adrift including major winners Francesco Molinari of Italy, Northern Irishman Rory McIlroy and Swede Henrik Stenson.

After being left out a television promotion for the tournament, a motivated Koepka wasted no time making a point, getting to four-under through his opening six holes to sit just one back of the clubhouse leaders.

But he could not maintain the pace, picking up just one birdie for the remainder of his round while taking three bogeys for a two-under 69.

While Koepka stumbled to the finish Woods held steady, limiting the damage from an early double-bogey by hitting back with two birdies and closing with 11 straight pars for a one-under 70.