FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Home favorite Garcia leads Valderrama Masters by one shot
Sections
Featured
A shrinking island rejects 'climate victim' label
U.S.
A shrinking island rejects 'climate victim' label
Alphabet balloon to float limited internet in Puerto Rico
Technology
Alphabet balloon to float limited internet in Puerto Rico
A picture and its story: A neo-Nazi in the midst of a protest
The Wider Image
A picture and its story: A neo-Nazi in the midst of a protest
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
October 21, 2017 / 5:31 PM / in 18 hours

Home favorite Garcia leads Valderrama Masters by one shot

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID (Reuters) - Sergio Garcia heads the leaderboard by one shot on home territory going into the final round of the Andalucia Valderrama Masters, while Daniel Brooks put himself in contention.

Brooks shot a superb 64 in the third round to take the clubhouse lead, but Garcia’s 68 put him ahead of the Englishman.

The Spaniard celebrated being given honorary life membership of the European Tour on Friday as he birdied the second and third, delighting his fans in Cadiz.

Overnight leader Joost Luiten of the Netherlands, who picked up the third albatross in the tournament’s history on Friday, is two shots off the pace after shooting a 71 on an inconsistent day.

Reporting by Rik Sharma; Editing by Christian Radnedge

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.