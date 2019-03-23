Casey leads Johnson by one in Valspar Championship

Mar 23, 2019; Palm Harbor, FL, USA; Paul Casey plays his shot from the 18th tee during the third round of the Valspar Championship golf tournament at Innisbrook Resort - Copperhead Course. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Defending champion Paul Casey held on for a one-stroke third-round lead over world number one Dustin Johnson at the Valspar Championship in Florida on Saturday.

England’s Casey shot 68 to top of the leaderboard at nine-under 204, but what had been a three-stroke lead dwindled to one after a bogey at the last.

Johnson applied the pressure with a 67 and fellow American Jason Kokrak (66) was close behind on 206, thanks in part to a hole in one at the par-three 15th.

England’s Luke Donald and American Scott Stallings were also in contention after both shot rounds of 70 to finish on 207.