Golf: Villegas' 22-month-old daughter passes away

(Reuters) - Colombian golfer Camilo Villegas’ 22-month-old daughter died on Sunday after battling tumours in her brain and spine, the PGA Tour said.

Villegas, a four-time winner on the PGA Tour, confirmed last month that his daughter Mia had undergone surgery after being diagnosed in early March and was being treated at the Nicklaus Children’s Hospital in Miami.

“The PGA Tour is deeply saddened having lost a member of our family, Mia Villegas,” Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan said in a statement on Monday. “We grieve with Camilo and Maria and our thoughts and prayers are with the Villegas family.”

Villegas, 38, has not played since the Korn Ferry Challenge at TPC Sawgrass last month where he finished tied for 33rd.