Homa leads by one as weather halts Wells Fargo play

May 4, 2019; Charlotte, NC, USA; Sergio Garcia (ESP) walks to his ball on 14 green with the 17th hole in the background during the third round of the Wells Fargo Championship golf tournament at Quail Hollow Club. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - American Max Homa held a one-stroke lead in the third round when a passing storm forced a weather delay at the Wells Fargo Championship in Charlotte, North Carolina on Saturday.

The former U.S. collegiate champion was at 12 under through nine holes when play was halted at 3:37 p.m. local time (1937 GMT)

Overnight leader Jason Dufner was a stroke back.

Northern Irishman Rory McIlroy, celebrating his 30th birthday, was tied for sixth at seven-under at the turn.