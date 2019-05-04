Homa leads by one when play resumes at Wells Fargo

May 4, 2019; Charlotte, NC, USA; Max Homa (USA) looks over his line on the second green during the third round of the Wells Fargo Championship golf tournament at Quail Hollow Club. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - American Max Homa held a one-stroke in the third round of the Wells Fargo Championship when play resumed after an hour and 11 minute weather delay at Charlotte, North Carolina on Saturday.

A passing storm forced the delay with more rain scheduled for later Saturday and on Sunday.

Homa, a former U.S. collegiate champion seeking his first PGA Tour win, was at 12 under through nine holes when play resumed at 4:48 p.m. local time (2048 GMT)

Overnight leader Jason Dufner was a stroke back with Pat Perez and Joel Dahmen tied at nine-under and Englishman Justin Rose at eight-under.

Northern Irishman Rory McIlroy, celebrating his 30th birthday, was tied for sixth at seven-under with Englishman Paul Casey and American Patrick Reed.

McIlroy had only one birdie through nine holes as he missed several putting opportunities.