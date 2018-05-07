Golf: Woods slumps to 55th after birdie-free final round

(Reuters) - Tiger Woods had his first birdie-free round since 2014 to finish equal 55th at the Wells Fargo Championship in North Carolina on Sunday, his second-worst result of the year.

May 6, 2018; Charlotte, NC, USA; Tiger Woods looks over the shot on the sixth tee during the final round of the Wells Fargo Championship golf tournament at Quail Hollow Club. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Woods closed with a 74 to finish at two-over-par 286 at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, 14 strokes behind winner Jason Day.

It was only the 11th time in more than 1,000 rounds as a professional on the PGA Tour that Woods failed to record a birdie or eagle.

He again lamented poor putting but also failed to hit his approach shots close enough to the hole.

He had only one birdie chance from inside 10 feet — a five-footer that he missed at the par-five 10th.

“I hit the ball halfway decent today ... so I wasn’t disappointed with that,” Woods told reporters.

“Again, just did not putt well and didn’t make a birdie today. I got shut out. It was just a bad week.”

In his seventh start of the year, Woods, 42, is well into a full-throttled comeback after last April’s successful back surgery.

He has made the cut in all but one start, and seemed to be nearing his old form when he contended for victory in consecutive events in Florida in March.

Woods was rated among the favorites at the U.S. Masters in April, but finished equal 32nd and blamed poor iron play.

He used a new set of irons at Quail Hollow, his own signature brand.

While hardly knocking the pins down on Sunday, he hit his irons well enough for the most part over the four rounds to suggest he is adjusting quickly to them.

The 14-times major champion said he would work on all facets of his game before the Players Championship starts in Florida on Thursday at TPC Sawgrass, where he has won twice.

“I’m very pleased with the way I’m swinging,” he said.

“I need obviously to do some practising with my putter. It’s just a matter of making sure I get the right speed for those greens because (they are) going to be a little bit quicker than here.

“That’s a golf course you can’t fake it around there and

you have to hit the ball well. You can’t get away with hitting it poorly.”