Day gets wet, but leads Wells Fargo by two strokes

(Reuters) - Australian Jason Day needed to get his feet wet at the final hole to salvage a round of four-under par 67 and take a two-stroke lead at the Wells Fargo Championship in North Carolina on Saturday.

The former Players Championship winner took off shoes and socks and stood in a small creek to play a shot to the green at the 18th hole, eventually coming through with a par putt to stand at 10-under 203.

Four birdies in six holes on the back nine had enabled him to break out of a pack that at one point included five co-leaders.

American Nick Watney (66) held second at 205 after rookie Aaron Wise, who had tracked Day most of the afternoon, suffered bogeys on two of his last three holes to drop into a four-way tie for third.

Countrymen Peter Uihlein, who narrowly missed the course record with a nine-under 62, and Bryson DeChambeau (66) joined Wise and Englishman Paul Casey (69) in the logjam at 206.

Phil Mickelson also took advantage of softer greens to shoot seven-under 64 and move into 10th at five-under 208.

Tiger Woods, who has struggled with his putting this week, delivered six birdies for a three-under 68 to go one-under 212, nine strokes off the lead.

A bogey at the last, where Woods three-putted, tempered the improved play.

The former world number one had moved to four under with three consecutive birdies from the 13th.

He had two bogeys and three birdies on the front nine on a day when he narrowly missed several other birdie opportunities.

McIlroy also made a move with a five-under 66 to stand at three-under 210.

The Northern Irishman had four birdies in a row before also bogeying the final hole.