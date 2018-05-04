Tiger makes late birdie to sit on Quail Hollow cutline

(Reuters) - Tiger Woods birdied his final hole of the second round to sit right on the projected cutline at the Wells Fargo Championship in North Carolina on Friday.

May 4, 2018; Charlotte, NC, USA; Tiger Woods reacts to his birdie putt on number nine during the second round of the Wells Fargo Championship golf tournament at Quail Hollow Club. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

The former world number one, who started on the back nine, made his only birdie of the day when he rolled in a 13-footer at the par-four ninth for a two-over-par 73 that left him at two-over for the week at Quail Hollow.

Woods, playing his seventh tournament since returning to competition this year from spinal fusion surgery, made his third bogey of the day when he three-putted from 15 feet at the par-three sixth to fall outside the cutline with three holes left.

After missed chances over the next two holes, Woods finally put an end to his putting woes when he rolled in a clutch birdie putt at the last to get within six shots of clubhouse leader and fellow American Johnson Wagner (71).

“I certainly was frustrated, there’s no doubt about that. I missed so many putts,” Woods told reporters after a round that included 33 putts.

“But you got to put it behind and move on to the next one and hit the next shot with just as much commitment and I did that all day and unfortunately I didn’t make anything until the last hole.”

May 4, 2018; Charlotte, NC, USA; Tiger Woods, Patrick Reed, and Reeds' caddie Kessler Karain chat during the second round of the Wells Fargo Championship golf tournament at Quail Hollow Club. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Sam Burns, three-under par through 14 holes, was the on-course leader with a five-under total. Four-times major winner Rory McIlroy, who was among the late starters, bogeyed his first hole to drop to two-under on the week.

This week marked Woods’ first start since last month’s U.S. Masters, where he arrived as one of the favorites after some encouraging results but ultimately finished in a share of 32nd place.

The 14-times major champion did not touch a club for 10 days after that disappointing result at Augusta National and arrived at Quail Hollow, where he triumphed in 2007, with a new set of irons that he hoped would help turn things around.

Masters champion Patrick Reed mixed an eagle with three birdies and five bogeys for a second consecutive one-under 71 that left him at even par for the week.

Justin Thomas, who picked up his first major victory in the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow last August, was also at even par after a two-under 69 that included five birdies and three bogeys.