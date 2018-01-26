Golf: Henderson rides wind to one shot lead at Paradise Island

(Reuters) - Canadian Brooke Henderson carded four birdies in a seven-hole stretch to charge one clear atop the leaderboard at the season-opening Pure Silk-Bahamas LPGA Classic before first round play was halted due to darkness on Thursday.

Playing the back nine first on a blustery day at the Paradise Island Ocean Golf Club, Henderson got her round off to a flying start with a birdie at the 11th.

The 20-year-old Canadian then roared through the turn with another birdie at 18 and three more on the way home for a bogey-free five-under 68.

“My hat felt like it was falling off all the time, and it was just hard to have good balance over the putt for that long and have a good stroke on it,” Henderson told LPGA.com. “But I think by Sunday we will all be pretty good wind players.”

LPGA rookie Luna Sobron Galmes of Spain and Australian Sarah Jane Smith are lurking one shot behind Henderson.

Chinese world number one Shanshan Feng headlines a pack of six golfers sitting one stroke further adrift on three-under 70.

American Brittany Lincicome, who won last year’s event in a playoff over Lexi Thompson, opened with a one-over 74 to sit six off the pace.

Play was suspended due to darkness with 12 players still on course.