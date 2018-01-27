LPGA season opener cut to 54 holes due to strong winds

(Reuters) - Strong winds wreaked havoc at the Bahamas LPGA Classic on Friday, prompting the women’s tour to announce that it had reduced the event to 54 holes.

Barely an hour of play was possible before competition was halted when parts of the Ocean Club course on Paradise Island became unplayable.

First round leader Brooke Henderson of Canada dropped a shot on the only hole she completed to slip back to four-under-par.

The second round is scheduled to resume early on Saturday, and should be completed before darkness provided there are no further delays.

“Tomorrow hopefully will be more like yesterday,” said rules official Sue Witters.

“The winds will come down a bit, and then Sunday is even better than that. Sunday should be out of the four days the least windy, but it will still be windy.”

The LPGA generally cuts tournaments to 54 holes rather than play into a Monday, unlike the PGA Tour, which stipulates that competition must continue into a Monday if that is necessary to complete 72 holes.