Green leads Ariya by one shot at Women's PGA

Jun 22, 2019; Chaska, MN, USA; Hannah Green putts on the 18th green during the third round of the KPMG Women's PGA Championship at Hazeltine National Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Australian Hannah Green had her lead whittled down to one stroke as Ariya Jutanugarn applied the heat in the third round of the Women’s PGA Championship in Minnesota on Saturday.

A three-putt bogey at the final hole for a two-under-par 70 left Green with a slender advantage with one round left at Hazeltine National in Chaska. She posted a nine-under 207 total, while Ariya compiled a 68 to go to eight-under.

The former world number one from Thailand had six birdies.

Americans Nelly Korda (69) and Lizette Salas (68) are equal third, four shots from the lead.