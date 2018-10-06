FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 6, 2018 / 5:50 AM / Updated an hour ago

Golf: Tropical storm forces abandonment of play in International Crown

1 Min Read

INCHEON (Reuters) - Heavy rain and high winds from Tropical Storm Kong-Rey forced the abandonment of any play on the third day of the LPGA’s International Crown teams event in Incheon on Saturday.

Poor light had suspended play early on the second day on Friday.

The tournament, which involves national teams of four in a matchplay format, will resume on Sunday at 7.05 am local (2105 GMT).

England lead Pool A on seven points after three wins and a tie, while the United States head Pool B with six points after three wins.

Reporting by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty

