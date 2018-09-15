FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Sports News
September 15, 2018 / 6:34 PM / Updated an hour ago

American Olson holds two-shot lead at Evian Championship golf

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - American Amy Olson fired a bogey-free six-under-par 65 to take a two-shot advantage after three rounds at the Evian Championship in France on Saturday.

The 26-year-old American started the day with a share of halfway lead with three others but finished at 14-under overall.

Olson, who secured a tied ninth finish at the ANA Inspiration earlier this year, sank four birdies and a superb eagle at the ninth to steer clear of the chasing pack.

“I think the biggest thing that I like about major championships is how it forces you to bring your best game,” she said.

“You can’t really fake it. You can’t get away with poor shots. So I love that. Obviously the atmosphere is a lot of fun. When you’re playing well, you just feed off it.”

Seven-time LPGA Tour winner Kim Sei-young of South Korea is the nearest challenger lies at 12-under after a spotless 64, while American Mo Martin a further two shots back in third spot on 10-under.

Reigning Women’s British Open champion Georgia Hall lost ground after a third consecutive 68, five strokes behind 54-hole leader Olson.

Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru, editing by Pritha Sarkar

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.