Golf: Kim Hyo-joo forges ahead as South Koreans dominate Evian

(Reuters) - Kim Hyo-joo forged to a one-shot lead over Park Sung-hyun as South Korean players took a stranglehold on the Evian Championship in the third round in France on Saturday.

Kim took over in front with a six-under-par 65 at Evian Resort Golf Club in Evian-les-Bains, while Park was nipping at her heels after a 66.

Kim, who will start Sunday’s final round at 15-under 198, and Park have a nice cushion over the pack.

Fellow South Koreans Park In-bee and Ko Jin-young are equal third, four shots from the lead.

Halfway leader Lee Mi-hyang backtracked with a 71 that left her five shots off the pace.

Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina; Editing by Christian Radnedge

