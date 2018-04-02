FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 2, 2018 / 1:23 AM / Updated 41 minutes ago

Park, Song, Lindberg in playoff at ANA Inspiration

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Park In-bee, Jennifer Song and Pernilla Lindberg will need a sudden-death playoff to decide who wins the first women’s major of the season after the trio finished tied for the lead after the fourth round at the ANA Inspiration on Sunday.

Apr 1, 2018; Rancho Mirage, CA, USA; Jennifer Song tees off on the fifth hole during the final round of the ANA Inspiration women's golf tournament at Mission Hills CC - Dinah Shore Tournament Course. Mandatory Credit: Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports

Korean Park and American Song carded matching five-under 67s at Mission Hills in Rancho Mirage, California, while Sweden’s Lindberg scrambled to a closing 71 after starting the day with a three-shot lead.

The co-leaders finished at 15-under 273, one stroke ahead of American Jessica Korda and Thai Ariya Jutanugarn.

Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina; Editing by John O'Brien

