Sports News
April 8, 2019 / 1:22 AM / in an hour

Golf: Ko holds on for first major victory, wins ANA by three shots

1 Min Read

Apr 7, 2019; Rancho Mirage, CA, USA; Jin Young Ko tees off on the sixth hole during the final round of the ANA Inspiration golf tournament at Mission Hills CC - Dinah Shore Tournament Course. Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Ko Jin-young clinched her first major victory when she fended off a challenge from fellow South Korean Lee Mi-hyang in the final round at the ANA Inspiration in Rancho Mirage, California on Sunday.

Ko had a one-shot lead with three holes to play following two quick bogeys, but a perfectly-judged 10-foot birdie putt at the 16th proved the decisive blow at Mission Hills.

She clinched in style with another birdie at the last for a two-under-par 70, beating Lee by three strokes and becoming the fifth Korean to win the event.

Ko, last year’s LPGA Rookie of the Year, finished at 10-under 278, while Lee carded 70 for second place, a shot ahead of American Lexi Thompson (67).

Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina; Editing by Peter Rutherford

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below