Golf: Ariya Jutanugarn makes it 15 different winners from 15 events

(Reuters) - Ariya Jutanugarn made it 15 different winners in 15 events on the LPGA Tour this year when she triumphed in a three-way playoff at the Kingsmill Championship in Virginia on Sunday.

FILE PHOTO: Apr 1, 2018; Rancho Mirage, CA, USA; Ariya Jutanugarn attempts a putt on the first hole during the final round of the ANA Inspiration women's golf tournament at Mission Hills CC - Dinah Shore Tournament Course. Mandatory Credit: Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports

Ariya rolled in a 12-foot birdie at the second extra hole to beat Japan’s Nasa Hataoka, after the pair had eliminated South Korean Chun In-gee with matching birdies at the first extra hole at Kingsmill Resort in Williamsburg.

In a tournament shortened to 54 holes due to wet weather, Ariya shot a closing five-under-par 66 for a 14-under 199 total.

She said she had adopted a fatalistic approach to the final round.

“I did not feel that much pressure because I did a great job today. So whatever, I’m going to win or lose,” she said.

It is the first time since 1991 that the season has gone so long without a repeat champion, according to the LPGA Tour.

Former world number one Ariya became the second Thai winner on the LPGA Tour this year after her older sister Moriya claimed the L.A. Open in April.

South Korean remains the dominant nation on the LPGA circuit with four wins this season, while three have been claimed by Americans.

WINNERS BY NATION THIS YEAR

4 – South Korea (Ko Jin-young, Park In-bee, Ji Eun-hee, Park Sung-hyun)

3 – United States (Brittany Lincicome, Jessica Korda, Michelle Wie)

2 – Thailand (Moriya Jutanugarn, Ariya Jutanugarn)

1 – Sweden (Pernilla Lindberg)

1 – Canada (Brooke Henderson)

1 – New Zealand (Lydia Ko)