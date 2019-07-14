Golf: South Korean Kim sprints away to win LPGA Marathon

FILE PHOTO: Jun 23, 2019; Chaska, MN, USA; Sei Young Kim plays her shot from the third tee during the final round of the KPMG Women's PGA Championship at Hazeltine National Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Kim Sei-young sprinted clear in the final round of the Marathon Classic for a two-stroke victory over Lexi Thompson in Sylvania, Ohio, on Sunday.

After starting the day with a one-shot lead, Kim built a tournament-winning advantage with five straight birdies mid-round at Highland Meadows.

The South Korean coasted home from there to card six-under-par 65 and clinch her ninth LPGA Tour victory.

The 26-year-old tied Choi Na-yeon for the fourth most wins by a Korean player in LPGA history, behind Pak Se-ri (25), Park In-bee (19) and Shin Ji-yai (11).

Kim finished at 22-under 262, while American Thompson (66) eagled the final hole for second place on 20 under.

Korean players have now won nine LPGA tournaments this year.